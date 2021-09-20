Maera Misshra on her role in Bhagya Lakshmi: Grey characters give me an opportunity to explore my skills

The new show 'Bhagya Lakshmi' is a story of a girl named Lakshmi who is selfless and always helps others. The show has already impressed the audience with its intriguing storyline and relatable characters. However, looks like the audience is in for some high-octane drama with the mega revelation about Rishi’s actual love interest - Mallishka, which is played by the popular actress Maera Misshra. She is seen essaying the role of Mallishka Singh Bedi, who is the daughter of a big magazine publisher.

In the earlier episodes, everyone thought that she is just Rishi’s friend, but it is now time for the big revelation, Mallishka is the one Rishi loves. However, Mallishka is very self-centered and likes to keep Rishi in her control. Mallishka’s possessiveness is also something to watch out for as she will do anything to get him. With the truth coming out, many secrets of the Oberoi family will also start spilling out.

Talking about her character, Maera mentioned, “When I was offered a role in Bhagya Lakshmi, I was very excited, especially because it is a Balaji show that airs on Zee TV. It was actually one of the most out of the blue calls that I’ve got in my entire life, as I was packing my bags to come to Mumbai for something else when I got a call from the Bhagya Lakshmi team, saying I was selected for this crucial role. After Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, this is my second show with Zee TV, and I am excited to play a grey character. I feel grey characters give me a great opportunity to explore and enhance my acting skills.”

“In fact, even the audience doesn't care about someone playing a negative character or a positive character anymore. They don’t typecast anyone anymore and they want to see what the actor brings to the show. That enables me to show my talent in any role and I am really eager to showcase my acting prowess through the character of Mallishka. To be honest, I am nothing like Mallishka, so it is a challenge in itself. I hope everyone supports me and showers me with love and blessings like always," she further adds.

With the revelation of the other woman in Rishi’s life coming to the fore, what will Lakshmi do?

Also Read: Abhi Pragya & Karan Preeta grace Rishi & Lakshmi’s grand wedding in Bhagya Lakshmi