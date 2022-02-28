Maha Shivratri 2022: How Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey & more celebrated the festival last year

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be celebrated in India tomorrow, i.e March 1. The festival holds huge importance. As per the legend, on this day, Lord Shiva got married to Parvati. Devotees visit temples to seek blessings and also observe fast. Maha Shivratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha in the calendar. In television shows the festival is seen celebrated with full fervor. Anupamaa show has also celebrated the festival last year. The episode showed the outburst of Vanraj on his son when he confessed his love for Nandini.

Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey is shown in the serial that he is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and in his personal life, he believes in Lord Shiva a lot. Most of the posts have hashtags of mahakal. Mahakal or better known as Mahakaleshwar is a temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the most important Jyotirlingas. Coming back to the episode, Samar had performed tandav on this day in front of his father and irritated him a lot. Vanraj had scolded him and even made everyone realize that he may not be a good husband but he is surely a responsible father.

Rupali Ganguly had also wished her fans on this day sharing a post on her Instagram that read, “The Creator ...The Preserver ...The Destroyer ...He is the All....Nothing but Shiv nothing beyond Shiv .... May Shiv and Shakti protect you and ur loved ones always. I m nothing but a story written by Him ....”

Take a look at the posts here:

Sudhanshu Pandey had shared a post of lord Shiva and Parvati’s marriage and wrote, “आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ बाबा महाँकाल राजा का आशीर्वाद आप सभी पर सदैव बना रहें जय श्री महाँकाल”.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 26 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama confronts Vanraj