Mahabharat actor Firoz Khan opens up about REPLACING Jackie Shroff for the role and changing his name to Arjun

Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in the mythological drama Mahabharat changed his name to his on-screen character in real life. Here's the reason behind it.

The return of epic mythological dramas Ramayan and Mahabharat during the Coronavirus lockdown has created a stir on the internet. Viewers are enjoying the re-run of these shows, and are constantly sharing their opinions on social media. It has also brought back the cast in the limelight, and fans are keen to know everything about the actors now. From sharing throwback pictures of the stars to revealing interesting and unknown facts about them, followers of the old shows are going berserk.

Recently, an enthralling fact about Mahabharat actor Firoz Khan captured attention. The actor played the role of Arjun in the show and has also changed his name to his on-screen character's name. Yes, you read that right! Firoz Khan changed his name to Arjun after the success of the show. But, there's a thrilling reason for the veteran to take that decision. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about changing his name, replacing Jackie Shroff, and much more.

Initially, the role of Arjun was to be played by Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. However, later Firoz backed the character. Yes, he replaced Jackie and believes he was destined to play. He revealed that though the part was supposed to be essayed by Jackie Shroff before, he was chosen to Arjun ultimately. He said, 'After a week of the audition when I did not get a call, I went to BR Chopra's office. There, I was asked to wear a costume and a mustache. I went up to Chopra Saab's cabin to meet him. He had a chat with the writers, Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza and Pandit Narendra Sharma. It is that time, that they told me that I've been locked to play Arjun.'

Revealing the reason as to why he changed his name to Arjun professionally, the actor said that it was because of confusion. He narrated, 'Whenever I used to call a producer, they would think that I'm Feroz Khan. When I clarified and told them who I am, they asked me to call later. I felt insulted. So, Chopra ji and Dr. Raza suggested that I should keep Arjun as my new name. The name and character gave me everything that I ever dreamed of. Also, my mother began to address me as Arjun eventually.'

On the work front, Firoz Khan has been a part of several popular Bollywood movies like Swayam Krushi, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Mohabbat, and others. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

