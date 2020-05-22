Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul aka Lord Indra is going through major financial crisis says actress Priti Sapru

Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul, who played the role of Lord Indra has been going through a major financial crisis. The veteran actor is struggling to get even basic necessities, and has asked people for financial aid. Read on.

Satish Kaul has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. The actor has acted in several Punjabi movies and also the epic mythological saga Mahabharat. Yes, he played the role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and is still remembered for his awe-inspiring performance. While he had name, fame, and a fancy lifestyle in the past, the veteran actor is now under a huge financial crisis. He is struggling to get even basic necessities today amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The actor who is in his 70's, does not have money to buy medicines, groceries and basic needs. He has urged the people to provide him some monetary aid for survival. Though the actor is not facing any health issues, the nationwide lockdown has led to huge financial crunches, which has made matters worse for him. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru who is a good friend of Satish revealed that he is in dire need of money and has no money to even meet basic expenses. In a conversation with the Times of India, the actress revealed that she is has stayed constantly in touch with the actor, and shared his ordeal with everyone.

She said that Satish gets in touch with her me whenever he is in distress, and that is how she is aware of his situation. She revealed that the actor has been living at Satya Devi's (his nurse and good samaritan) home since the past three years. She was nursing him when he was in an old-age home in Ludhiana. The actress also said that he had once visited him at Satya's home during a shoot. Not only this, but she also tried to raise funds for the actor. Priti wrote to the Government of Punjab for help, as Satish was closely associated with the Punjabi film industry. The Punjab government had given him Rs 5 lakh and many others helped him too.

Satish suffered a major financial blow after his acting school shut shop. Priti wants the actor to get back to the old-age home and lead a peaceful life. She shared that she will visit Punjab after the lockdown is uplifted. She plans to speak to the old-age home authorities an request them for granting a discount for Satish. The actress said. 'We will take care of his expenses while he stays there comfortably. He is diabetic and has other health issues. We want him to be attended to all the time.'

