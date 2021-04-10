Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul passes away due to Covid 19; Actress Priti Sapru confirms the news

The veteran Mahabharat actor of Mahabharat, Satish Paul passed away on Saturday due to Covid 19.

The renowned Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul passed away at the age of 73 due to covid 19. The actor breathed his last on Saturday in Ludhiana. He was popular for the role of Lord Indra in the popular mythological TV show Mahabharat. The actor had worked in more than 300 Punjabi and Hindi movies, alongside some huge celebrities of the entertainment industry. In the previous year, during lockdown, he had expressed his financial crisis, owing to which he was unable to fulfill his basic needs.

The news of his death was confirmed by the actress and producer Priti Sapru. She told that he had fever 3 days ago and the nurse taking care of him, got him tested for Covid 19. The results came out positive. She told that the nurse had called her but she was busy as she has set up Covid 19 testing camp in her society. She felt extremely sad about his demise.

Remembering the actor, she said that he was a very affectionate person. She had known him since she was a child. She had also done a Punjabi movie with him. She respected her immensely as a senior Punjabi actor. She added that he lived in Punjab for only the last few years, and he had got operated on his back due to an injury. Then he was in old age home for some time but left due to some arguments with the manager. Later, he lived with a nurse who took care of him.

In a previous interview with Satish Kaul, he had said that it is fine that people have forgotten him and he is grateful for the love he received. He said that his only wish was to buy his own place for staying. He added that the fire to act is still there and wished that someone would give him any role.

