Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raj Jain shares untold stories from the 2013 TV show as it reruns amid lockdown

Sourabh Raj Jain aka Shri Krishna is all set to share untold stories from the 2013s most popular mythological series Mahabharat.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill. The shootings of TV shows and Bollywood films have also been stalled, leaving the entertainment industry with no new episodes. So, to keep the audiences engaged and drive away their bored, many old shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Circus, and others have made a comeback on TV. Among them is also the popular 2013 TV series, Mahabharat. Yes, the show starring Sourabh Raj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary, and Arpit Ranka is being re-run on small-screen now.

Touted to be one of the most expensive TV series, this how gave Sourabh aka Shri Krishan and Shaheer aka Arjun, a new recognition among the viewers. They developed a huge fan base and became a household name within no time. While Shaheer is enjoying his time alone during this stay-at-home period, Sourabh has come up with an interesting idea to interact with his fans during this distressful time. The handsome actor has begun sharing untold stories from the Mahabharat. Yes, Sourabh will share behind-the-scene stories with fans on Instagram, giving them a sneak peek into the making the show.

Sharing a video of the show on Instagram, Sourabh wrote, 'The lockdown and the phase the world is in right now is devastating. Many old shows have been revived and one of them being Mahabbarat, a show which is very close to my heart. I'll try to share some memories I have from the show here on social media as all of you have been sending me so much love and appreciation!'

As soon as the actor shared his first BTS story, many fans went gaga and showered him with loads of luck. They were awestruck to see him as Lord Krishna again. Apart from engaging with fans, the Patiala Babes actor has been keeping himself busy at home by spending time with his family, cooking, catching up on shows and films. What are your thoughts on this idea? Do you want to know unheard stories too? Let us know in the comment section below.

