Mahabharat actress Pooja Sharma recalls her experience of working in the show, co star Shaheer Sheikh & more

Pooja Sharma who was seen in the 2013 TV show Mahabharat recalls her experience of working in the same and many other facts. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to some unprecedented situation that has called for an indefinite lockdown across the country. It has adversely affected the entertainment industry too. The worst effects are seen in the Indian television industry as the channels are not able to telecast fresh episodes of the shows. As a result of that, older shows are being brought back to keep the audience entertained. The latest show to join the bandwagon is Mahabharat which was originally aired in 2013.

Recently in an interview with a media portal, actress Pooja Sharma who played the role of Draupadi in the epic opened up on her experience of working in it. Ask her about the same, the actress reveals that the shooting was kind of a great learning experience for her. She further states that Mahabharat has been her first show and that she had grandly learned everything. Pooja also reveals she was new to acting back then.

(ALSO READ: Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raj Jain shares untold stories from the 2013 TV show as it reruns amid lockdown)

Pooja then talks about her former co-star Shaheer Sheikh and recalls a striking similarity between them. The actress says that they are the kind of people who take time to mix with others. She further states that it was a pleasure working with Shaheer and that he was a very happy person. Pooja adds that she never saw the actor in a grumpy or angry mood as he was cheerful on the sets. She signs off by stating that Shaheer was a thorough professional too.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Tellychakkar

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×