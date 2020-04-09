Mahabharat alum Nitish Bharadwaj asks for reform in the education system to avoid people like Sonakshi Sinha

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj asks for reform in the education system and says, 'It’s the entire youth of the nation that needs to be introduced to our heritage.'

The iconic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat are being aired on the television once again during the lockdown. This serves as a perfect opportunity for the younger generations to sharpen their knowledge about the ancient epics related to our Indian culture. The actors who were a part of the show are extremely happy about the rerun. Recently, Mahabharat alum Nitish Bharadwaj, who is popular for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah, spoke about the importance of the epics asking for reform in the education system to avoid people like .

For the uninitiated, invited trolls a few months back when she was unable to answer a simple question on Ramayan at Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actress was asked for whom did Hanuman bring the Sanjeevani Booti in Ramayana, for which she turned clueless and used a lifeline to get the correct answer. Ironically, Sonakshi Sinha's residence is named Ramayan while her two brothers are named after Lord Ram's two sons Luv and Kush. In view of the same, actor Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Sonakshi and demanded the epics to be added in the syllabus of different boards.

However, actor Nitish Bharadwaj stood up for Sonakshi saying that it is wrong to pull up the actress for not being well-versed with our ancient scriptures. He laid stress upon adding mythological epics to the curriculum of schools and said, "Our education system has no religious studies in the syllabus. Studying the Hindu religion in schools is considered to be a sign of fanaticism whereas learning about other religions in schools is fine. It is up to Ramayan and Mahabharat to educate our children." "It’s the entire youth of the nation that needs to be introduced to our heritage," Nitish Bharadwaj added.

Also Read: Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna reveals he hasn't targeted Sonakshi Sinha; Takes a jibe at Nitish Bharadwaj too

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More