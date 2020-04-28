Mahabharat: Did you know it took 2160 hours to shoot war sequence in the Shaheer Sheikh starrer show?

The shooting of an 11 minute long war sequence in Shaheer Sheikh starrer mythological show Mahabharat (2013) took as long as 2160 hours. Read on to know more.

Mythological shows made a huge comeback on Indian television, and once again proved that they were the coolest things on TV. While many epic sagas have returned, Star Plus' 2013 TV series Mahabharat has become the talk of the town. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Aarav Chaudhary in the lead roles. It released at a time when technology was at a boon, and thus the makers took full advantage of it.

This new Mahabharat captivated viewers' attention for its different identity and vision while keeping its cultural ethos intact. Yes, the mythological tale was known for its power-packed performances, stunning visuals, and state-of-the-art special effects. With its return, fans are going gaga over it yet again. When you talk about the show, it is hard to miss the elaborate costumes, to amazing ensemble casting, to the awe-inspiring VFX. Well, putting all these together, and aptly describing the time period was surely a tough task. But the makers, put in their best foot forward to offer the enthralling viewing experience to the audience.

While the show's cast has been spilling several beans about their shooting days, we got our hands on a piece of information that will leave you stunned. Well, a war an 11-minute war sequence for the show took almost 2160 hours to shoot. Yes, you read that right! It means it took nearly 90 days to shoot an 11-minute scene. All this because the scene consisted of a numerous number of people. Right from the cast, soldiers, to elephants and technicians, everyone was present for the shoot.

Revealing details of the same, a source close to the production of the show said, 'The war sequence of Mahabharat was a different challenge on its own. The makers wanted to create the sequence with utmost perfection and made sure it was flawless. It took us a long time - nearly 90 days which translates to 2160 hours of hard work to manage, co-ordinate, and make sure every individual in the shoot performs as scripted to deliver an excellent sequence that was indeed loved by all.

