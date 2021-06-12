‘Mahabharat’ fame Arav Chowdharry on family testing COVID 19 positive: My brother was on oxygen support

Arav Chowdharry says he was shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 in Agra when his COVID 19 infected mother and brother were admitted to a hospital.

Arav Chowdharry is known for essaying the character of Bhishma in ‘Mahabharat’. The actor has currently come back to Mumbai after shooting for the show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ in Agra. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor mentioned facing issues while shooting for the show because his mother and brother got infected by COVID 19. The family was admitted to a hospital in his hometown of Jaipur, and his brother was in a rather critical state as he was on oxygen support for two days.

Speaking on not being able to be with the family in such crucial times, he said, “Both of them were admitted to a Jaipur hospital while I was in Agra shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2. My brother was on oxygen support for two days. Thankfully, they have recovered now. It was really terrifying for our entire family and the fact that I wasn't physically present with them due to my professional obligations. But we decided to put a strong front to get them through this tough time. It is a hard time for everybody and as someone who has faced this personally, I just want to say that we must take all the necessary precautions and stay safe."

Arav mentioned that though Maharashtra has initiated the process of unlocking and lifting restrictions, there is not much clarity about whether ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ cast and crew members will be called back to Agra or the shooting will take place in Mumbai.

