Mahabharat fame Mukesh Khanna REVEALS people called him a flop actor before he grabbed a role in the show

Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna has revealed in an interview how he was termed a flop actor before bagging a role in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat. He also talks about the roles that he wanted to play in the show.

90s kids surely remember the popular show Shaktimaan and Mukesh Khanna who played the titular role in the same. The veteran actor had also worked in B.R. Chopra’s iconic show Mahabharat which was a huge hit back in the 80s and is currently winning hearts post its rerun during the lockdown period in India. Khanna, in a recent interview with a media portal has revealed how his career took a drastic turn after his stint in the mythological show.

The actor initially reveals that he wanted to play Karna or Dronacharya but the roles were already taken by others back then. It is only after that he came to know that the actor who was supposed to play Bhismapitamah could not do it and thus ended up grabbing the role. Khanna also says in the same interview that not many people were aware of Bhismapitamah’s character because of which his role became interesting for the audience.

Mukesh Khanna then talks about the flop movies in which he featured before doing Mahabharat. He reveals that people used to call him a flop actor and that such things disappointed him. Another shocking revelation made by the Shaktimaan actor is that he used to disguise himself as his brother when people recognized him and asked him if he was Mukesh Khanna. The actor had earlier confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Shaktiman 2 will be produced on a very large scale and that it has been already in the pipeline for three years.

