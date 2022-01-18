Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj announces divorce from wife Smita after 12 years of marriage

Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is popular for his role as Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharat, has announced divorce from wife Smita after 12 years of marriage. The couple had parted ways in September 2019. His wife is an IAS officer. To note, they are parents of twin daughters. The actor has confirmed the news during an exclusive interview with the Bombay Times. He has also mentioned the bitter truth of divorce and compared it with death.

As mentioned in the portal, Nitish said that he filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. “I do not want to mention the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. But sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core,” he was quoted saying.

However, the actor did admit that it’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks. “The onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through,” he added. His estranged wife is currently staying in Indore with their daughters.

Nitish made his directorial debut in Marathi titled Pitruroon, which was loved by fans. He was a professional veterinary surgeon. Last night, South star Dhanush also announced divorce from wife Aishwaryaa. The couple had been married for 18 years. He had released a statement. His divorce announcement came as a shock for his fans.

