Mahabharat fame Rohit Bhardwaj to divorce his wife due to ‘differences of opinion & compatibility issues’

Rohit Bhardwaj is popular for playing Yudhishthira in the popular show Mahabharat. He has been missing from television for the past few years. He has worked in shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and others. The actor has been dealing with issues in his marriage for some time and the couple has filed for divorce. He is married to Poonam for 16 years and the couple has a 10-year-old daughter.

Talking about the difficult phase of his life and pending divorce with his wife, he shared with ETimes, “I am staying alone for the last four-five years. There were differences from the beginning, which kept escalating, especially after I returned from Indonesia. I tried to sort things out with my wife, but couldn’t save the marriage. It was marred by differences of opinion and compatibility issues. The divorce is in the process and should be through in two months.”

Rohit has been away from his daughter since the time they started living separately. Poonam, who is not a part of showbiz, and their daughter live in Delhi. He says, “I haven’t seen my daughter in two years. Maa chali gayi, aur daughter door ho gayi. I was going through emotional turmoil and went into a shell.” The actor also lost his mother in February 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Personal setbacks also affected his work and the pandemic made things worse. He shared that came back from Indonesia and produced a web series, which didn’t do well. He also tried luck in films and web series, as he wanted to explore new mediums. He added that in the process, he declined a few TV shows and the pandemic put everything on hold. He hopes that things will fall into place soon.



