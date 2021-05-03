Mahabharat to Hum Paanch; 5 cult TV shows that we would like to see once again after Ramayan

As Ramayan has made its way back on Indian television once again this year amid a surge in COVID 19 cases, we bring you a list of five popular shows what we would like to watch again.

Indian Television has witnessed some of the most amazing series of the years which had varied in genres. From family dramas to comedy, thriller, horror, mythology, our television industry has been home to some of the cult shows. And while with the passing time several new shows went on to win millions of hearts, we still continue to miss the cult shows. Interestingly, after the country went into months long lockdown post COVID 19 pandemic had the country last year, several cult shows made their ways to the television screen which was a treat for the audience.

And now, the nation is witnessing a similar situation again as the second wave of Coronavirus has been taking a toll on normal life. With a continuous spike in COVID 19 cases, several states have imposed lockdown to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. Amid this, popular mythological drama Ramayan, starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, is once again being telecasted on television screens leaving the audience nostalgic about the golden days. And while the lockdown situation doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, we bring you 5 cult shows from the 90s which we would like to watch once again on tv shows:

Mahabharat

Helmed by BR Chopra, this mythological drama was one of the biggest shows on Indian television which was a massive hit. Starring Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Praveen Kumar, Firoz Khan, Roopa Ganguly, Puneet Issar, Pankaj Dheer, Gufi Paintal, etc in the lead, Mahabharat was based on the Sanskrit epic of the same name.

Tu Tu Main Main

In the age when our audience is inundated with some saas bahu dramas, this popular sitcom starring Reema Lagoo, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Thakur will be a much needed refreshment. Tu Tu Main Main was based on the khatti-meethi nok jonkh between mother in law and sister in law and Supriya and Reema’s chemistry was a massive hit among the fans.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Bankrolled by , Dekh Bhai Dekh featured Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Bhavna Balsavar and others. This family drama revolved around the three generations of Diwan family and focused on the different aspects of the family in a humorous way be it troubled relationships, business issues, sibling differences and more.

Hip Hip Hurray

It was another popular series during the 90s which was based on a group of high school students. Hip Hip Hurray revolved around the lives of these teenage kids including their adventures, fears, hopes, their transformation into adults, the phase of dating, career, health, friendship and much more. It was a light hearted show which will surely make you nostalgic about your school days.

Hum Paanch

This sitcom is touted to be an all time favourite comedy and enjoys a massive fan following. Starring Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak, Hum Paanch revolved around the family of Anand Mathur, his wife Bina and their five daughters and their hilarious adventures in different situations. Interestingly, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was also a part of the show and played the role of Radhika.

Also Read: Dipika Chikhlia is elated as Ramayan returns to TV screen once again: Looks like history is repeating itself

Share your comment ×