Mahabharat’s Bheem played by Pravin Kumar Sobti passes away at 75

Actor Pravin Kumar Sobti passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He was famous for playing the role of Bheem in the highly popular TV show Mahabharat. The actor suffered a heart attack, which led to his demise. As per reports, Pravin Kumar Sobti was suffering from illness for a very long time and had financial crisis.

Pravin Kumar Sobti became a popular name after essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. He has passed away at the age of 75. Kumar’s daughter Nikunika told Indian Express, “He passed away yesterday around 9.30 pm. He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi.”

He started his acting career with the character of Bheem in Mahabharat. Besides playing the role of Bheem, Pravin Kumar Sobti also starred in many hit films including Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shahenshah and Dharmendra’s Loha. Other films to his credit include Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, Ghayal, among others. He had worked in more than 50 movies and his last movie was ‘Mahabharat Aur Barbareek’, which released in 2013.

Before he became an actor, Pravin was excellent in sports. He was a hammer and discus throw athlete. He was a four-time Asian Games medallist, and he also represented India in 1968 Mexico and 1972 Munich Olympics. The actor was also honoured with the Arjuna Award for his valour. He had earlier worked as the Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force as well. But he left it for his acting career. The actor had also contested the Delhi Assembly Elections on Aam Aadmi Party ticket in 2013.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Nikitin Dheer reveals the scene of his father Pankaj Dheer from Mahabharat that made him emotional