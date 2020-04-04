Mahabharat star Mukesh Khanna targets Sonakshi Sinha; Shaktimaan actor feels Ramayan rerun will benefit her

Mahabharat star Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Sonakshi Sinha months after she confessed she did not know for whom Hanuman got Sanjeevani buti on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Mukesh Khanna doesn't mince his words. The actor, who is best known for his work in Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, has previously lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for the various versions of Ramayan and Mahabharat made on the small screen. However, this time around, he is unimpressed by . The renowned television actor has called out the Dabangg actress in a new interview. Mukesh was discussing the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat with Times of India when he lashed out Sonakshi.

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for," he said. For the unversed, Sonakshi became the target of trolls last year when she couldn't answer the question: For whom Hanuman got Sanjeevani buti?

The question was posed to the actress when she appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sona was confused between the options presented to her. The options were, A- Sugreev, B- Laxman, C- Sita and D- Ram. Sonakshi resorted to a lifeline to answer the question.

Meanwhile, speaking with Pinkvilla, Mukesh confessed he hadn't watched the Ramayan when it aired in the 1980s. "It is so lovely to see Ramayan. I was never interested in watching Ramayan. Ye toh maine galti se pehla dekha, dusra dekha, mujhe laga kya bana hai (I accidentally watched the first and second episode aired on Saturday and was impressed by it)," he said.

Apart from Mahabharat, Mukesh's Shaktimaan has returned to the small screen as well. The actor is preparing for Shaktimaan 2 as well. Read all about it here: EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna CONFIRMS Shaktimaan 2 will made on a 'big scale'; Talks about Shaktimaan rerun

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More