Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna reveals he hasn't targeted Sonakshi Sinha; Takes a jibe at Nitish Bharadwaj too

Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna has recently revealed that he has never targeted Sonakshi Sinha and that he does not know her at all. He also takes a dig at former co-actor Nitish Bharadwaj.

The COVID-19 lockdown across India has called for a complete halt to production processes in the entertainment industry. With nothing left to telecast, the channels are resorting to old shows now. The iconic mythological shows, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan are also being rerun on the small screen much to everyone’s excitement. This has made many people get nostalgic about the good old times. For the unversed, Mukesh Khanna of Shaktimaan fame portrayed the role of Bhishma in Mahabharat.

Recently, the actor took a jibe at stating that the rerun of the shows will help those like that of the actress to gain knowledge about mythological sagas. For the unversed, the actress earlier became the target of trolls when she took part in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati and was unable to answer a question related to the Ramayan. Needless to say, Mukesh Khanna reportedly called out Sonakshi for this very reason.

However, Nitish Bharadwaj, who portrayed the role of Krishna in Mahabharat said that Mukesh could have dealt the entire matter in an empathetic manner rather than targeting Sonakshi for the same. Now, the Shaktimaan actor has responded to Nitish’s message stating that he is as gentle as the way he was right from the time of Mahabharat. The actor further clarifies that he is not targeting at all and also says that he does not even know her. However, the actor also adds that he does know her father and that he has great respect for the latter.

Khanna further reveals that he was targeting the younger generation through Sonakshi who are least bothered about knowing culture and epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat. The shocking part is that he takes a dig at Nitish Bharadwaj too stating that people like the latter do not speak up as they are concerned about relationships. He further states that he thinks about the country’s welfare and that he always speaks his mind.

