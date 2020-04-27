Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna wants to know the person's identity who spotted the viral 'cooler' PIC in the show

Mukesh Khanna has recently spoken in an interview about the picture featuring him in front of a cooler on the sets of Mahabharat. Read on to know his side of the story.

The iconic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat are back on television because of the lockdown period imposed across the country. We all know that Mukesh Khanna of Shaktimaan fame portrayed the role of Bhisma Pitamah in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. However, the veteran actor has been mired in a lot of controversies of late owing to different reasons. Right from criticizing Ekta Kapoor’s reboot version of Mahabharat to commenting on ’s knowledge about the epic, he has been grabbing headlines for the same.

Recently, he became the subject of memes and funny pictures yet again when a picture featuring him sitting in front of an air cooler on the sets went viral on social media. The actor has now opened up about the same in a recent interview with a media portal. Ask him about this, Mukesh Khanna says that he has heard about the picture and that he wants to know who spotted it. The actor further says that he doubts whether this picture is from a still of Mahabharat.

(ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ekta Kapoor for remaking Mahabharat; Says 'She completely ruined the epic saga')

He then says that if it is real then it’s a huge mistake. The actor reveals that the picture appears to have been clicked in between shots. He defends BR Chopra by stating that the latter was very careful in the making and editing of the show. Khanna does not rule out the fact that there were air-coolers present on the sets as the shooting was commenced in Film City. The actor says that he had to wear a heavy beard and felt extremely hot because of the same. Hence, he had requested BR Chopra for an air cooler.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×