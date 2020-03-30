Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj feels the epic holds relevance in present context of Coronavirus crisis

Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj aka Krishna has recently drawn out the relevance of the epic in the present context of the Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

The iconic mythological show Mahabharat helmed by BR Chopra has been rerun on Indian television amid the lockdown period much to the excitement of the masses. This has given a chance to the younger generation for getting to know more about the show which was a huge hit back in the 90s. In the midst of all this, Nitish Bharadwaj, who portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat back then, has something important to share with his fans.

The actor initially says that he has been getting a lot of calls from many people after the show has started airing on television again. He then answers the most frequently asked question in the context of the show in current times – Does Mahabharat have any relevance in the context of the present scenario related to the Coronavirus crisis? Nitish gives an affirmative answer to the same and then narrates a story from the epic which is related to the building of Indraprastha by the Pandavas.

We won’t go into the details of the story right now and will focus on what Nitish has tried to explain briefly through the same. What he is trying to say here is that Indraprastha was built by destroying the Khandavprastha forest thereby leading to the loss of many lives. This did not go well with Naagraj Takshak who vented out his revenge on the Pandavas later on during the battle. Nitish also draws reference to a few more stories from the epic which are all about seeking revenge.

The actor tries to focus on the fact that nature has its way of venting out revenge which it has been doing in the present scenario too. He cites examples of some endangered species of animals being seen on the roads after people resorted to home quarantine during the lockdown period. The actor signs off by urging his fans to live in harmony with nature failing which destruction is inevitable.

(ALSO READ: Ramayan and Mahabharat to be aired once again from March 28 during COVID 19 lockdown)

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More