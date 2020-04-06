Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj questions those targeting Sonakshi Sinha; Asks seniors to practice empathy

Mahabharat star Nitish Bharadwaj has backed Sonakshi Sinha as the actress got called out for her lack of knowledge regarding mythology. Read on for further details.

The iconic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat are back on television and with this numerous discussions and debates also have emerged among everyone. Well, the actors who were a part of these popular shows are quite happy about the decision of the rerun and have opined about the same on different platforms. One such actor is Mukesh Khanna who had portrayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. He is also popular for portraying the role of ‘Shaktimaan.’

However, the actor recently took a dig at Bollywood diva for the lack of knowledge about mythology. For the unversed, the actress was unable to answer a question on Ramayan in the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati a few months back thereby inviting trolls. When being asked for whom Hanuman brought ‘sanjivani,’ Sonakshi was unable to answer the same and had to take a lifeline to give the correct answer. This shocked the show’s Amitabh Bachchan too who confronted her about the same.

Mukesh Khanna in a recent interview has stated that the reruns of the shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat will help people like who do not have any knowledge about mythology. Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for portraying the role of Krishna in Mahabharat has, however, different opinions about the same. The actor says in a recent interview that he wants to tell Mukesh Khanna that the new generation may not know the details of Indian heritage and literature and that it is not their fault.

Meanwhile, check out Nitish Bharadwaj's latest picture below in which he obliges with PM Modi's #9baje9minute call:

Proud to light 3 oil lamps for our unity, solidarity & discipline, with a prayer for health of all living beings of this planet earth.

'Deepak Parv' will be followed by many other nations too.#NitishBharadwaj #Coronavirus #Lightalamp #prakashparv #StayHomeStaySafe narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Gka6JTpL5J — Nitish Bharadwaj (nitishkrishna8) April 5, 2020

Nitish talks about the change in India’s environment after 1992 because of which people started to make their careers for prospering financially. He further states that the previous generation of parents should be blamed instead for not exposing their children to heritage and literature. The actor also blames the myopic education system introduced by the British which has no room for cultural or value-based education. According to Nitish, most governments have failed to change this educational system since 1947 and that if any efforts are made, it is termed religious fanaticism.

Nitish then questions the reason behind targeting Sonakshi Sinha all alone. According to him, there is a better way of saying the same thing. He says that a soft, balanced and empathetic way is always received better. In his words, the seniors who walk the path of empathy seem to be worthy of respect. Well, everyone is now awaiting Mukesh Khanna’s response to the same. As for Sonakshi Sinha, the actress has remained tight-lipped about the entire matter as of now.

Coming back to Nitish, the actor also spills the beans whether he has watched Ekta Kapoor or Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Mahabharat. The actor reveals that he has indeed watched Ekta’s show and that he knows it went off-air abruptly. He calls Ekta Kapoor a creative person stating that the channel may not have given her sufficient time to research on the subject because of which the production team failed to mount the show. He then refused to comment on Tewary’s version of Mahabharat as he has not watched the same yet.

The actor shared a video on Facebook a few days back in which he talked about the relevance of the epic concerning the current situation created by the Coronavirus pandemic. Nitish stated that it is nature’s way of venting out its revenge on human beings. The actor urged everyone in the same post to live in harmony in nature. He also cited different examples from Mahabharat to draw relevance in the present context.

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat is still considered to be one of the most successful and popular shows to be run on Indian television. Its return to the small screen has definitely excited everyone. And the best part is that Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is also being rerun on television which is also considered another iconic mythological show. The Coronavirus crisis has called for a 21-day lockdown across the country which has adversely affected the entertainment industry too. The production process of films, TV shows, and web shows has also come to a halt because of the same. As a result of the lack of new episodes, channels have started airing old shows and the rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat is also a part of the same.

