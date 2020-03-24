Maharaj Ki Jai Ho will give you the perfect dose of comedy, mythology and science fiction

Here's what you can expect from Star Plus' new show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. Read on.

When one TV show closes, another is launched. So now after Sanjivani and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus has come out with a new interesting show. Well, we're talking about Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. Yes, just like the name, the concept of the show is unique and intriguing. It is a travel comedy with a good ensemble cast including Satyajeet Dubey, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, Monica Castellino, Riya Sharma, Akash Dabhade and Ashwin Mushran. Moreover, unlike the daily soap operas that run for years and years, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is going to be special 50 episodes telecast.

Ever since the promo of the light-hearted comical show released, it has created curiosity among the viewers. In the teaser, Satyajeet Dubey is seen as time-traveling into another dimension. But, if you're wondering it is going to be all about laughter and jokes, you're wrong. It will have a good touch of history, so be ready to educate yourself, while you're getting entertained. To put it simply, the show will revolve around how a man will survive in the new period. It will give you glimpses of what happens when a modern man comes in contact with people of Hastinapur.

With the first episode that aired last night (March 23, 2020), we can say that the show is the perfect blend of comedy, mythology and science fiction. In these times of panic due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho comes like a breath fresh air, to relieve stress and enjoy some humorous moments. It is a joyful contrast to the present times with the earlier era.

Have you watched yesterday's episode? What are your thoughts about this individualistic concept? Let us know in the comment section below.

