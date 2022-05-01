Maharashtra Diwas 2022: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly pays tribute and a big salute to the State

May 1 holds a lot of importance to every person in Maharashtra. After all, it was on this day that the existing state of Maharashtra was formed in 1960. Needless to say, this day is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in the state. Netizens have filled social media with their wishes and tribute to the state. Even our TV celebs celebrate this day with a lot of excitement and today Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share a post paying tribute on this special day.

Sharing a picture of the outline of the state we can see ‘Maharashtra Din’ written in devnagri script. Sharing this picture Rupali wrote, “Happy Maharashtra Diwas!! This state has built us and bestowed so much love and growth on us. Paying my tribute and a big salute! Jai Maharashtra.” Talking about the show Anupamaa, Rupali paved her way into the hearts of her fans and become a household name after the success of the show. Anupamaa is one of the top-rated TV shows at present. Apart from Rupali the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna as the leads. Gaurav Khanna is playing the character of Anuj in the show. The current track of the show revolves around the engagement ceremony of Anupama and Anuj, and their fans are in love with their Jodi. They have also made a hashtag combining both their names as #MaAn.

Speaking about the show, Anupamaa has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

