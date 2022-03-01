Mahashivratri 2022: Divyanka Tripathi, Shamita Shetty, Arjun Bijlani wish fans on the auspicious occasion

The festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm. People go to temple to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. The celebrities are also not behind in celebrating this auspicious day. Celebrities who are ardent devotees of Lord Shiva, do special preparations for the day or visit Lord Shiva temple. Actors have shared posts on social media for wishing the fans.

Shamita Shetty shared a photo of her sitting near a massive Shiva statue. She captioned, “Happy Mahashivratri May lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you,surround you with peace , love and strength always”.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a beautiful picture of herself in red saree and traditional jewellery. She is seen holding pooja plate in her hand. She captioned it as, “Shivratri ki Shubhkaamnayen”.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian also shared pictures from his visit to Shiv temple.

Rubina Dilaik has shared a video on her social media and wished fans, “Har Har Mahadev”.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey also shared a post wishing his fans.

Arjun Bijlani shared a post on instagram-





