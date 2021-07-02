Maheck Chahal sets internet on fire as she poses in black bikini; SEE PIC

Maheck Chahal will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress’s promo is not out till now.

The upcoming adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo has also been released on television and it has also increased the excitement level among the fans. This year 13 celebrities have participated and they all were shooting in Cape Town. Actress Maheck Chahal is also participating in the show and has just returned from the beautiful destination. But it looks like she has left her heart there only. She has shared a picture that has increased the temperature on the internet.

She looks breathtaking on the beach of Cape Town in a black bikini. The picture was clicked when she was shooting for KKK 11. In the picture, the pretty actress is looking gorgeous. She has opted for bold makeup. Though the picture is black and white it looks like she has applied red colour lipstick. She has used proper kohl eyes with mascara and eyeliner. The whole get-up is on point. To complete her look she even wore shimmery shrugs.

To note, she and shared a strong bond on the set. They were seen together clicking pictures and in one of the posts, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also mentioned that she joined the show because of Maheck.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Chahal made her Bollywood debut with Nayee Padosan released in 2003. She did an item number in Chameli. She has also featured in the Norwegian reality television show Fristet (2011). The actress launched her clothing line Mahek Chahal Clothing in Norway. She was also a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 5 and Bigg Boss Halla Bol.

Also Read: Mahek Chahal opens up on breakup with Ashmit Patel and shares her excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×