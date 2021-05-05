Mahek Chahal opens up on breakup with Ashmit Patel and shares her excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Mahek Chahal is excited to be part of KKK 11 and hopes to make friends there. The actress shared her journey of healing after her breakup with Ashmit Patel.

Actress Mahek Chahal is among one of the contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 11. She is known for her role in 'Nayee Padosan' in 2003. The actress talked exclusively to ETimes TV about the start of her career with 'Nayee Padosan' and how her career shaped up later. Mahek also talked about her breakup with actor Ashmit Patel and the methods she had to use to get over the break-up. Here are the excerpts below from the interview.

Mahek Chahal told that her mother is very worried about her leaving for Cape Town for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She added that her mother is also scared because of the current COVID-19 situation but she is sure that the show will take care about it. The actress added that she is scared of birds and she is afraid when they fly and make sounds. She also shared that she is okay with snakes, tigers, and crocodiles but not birds. She hopes to get over her phobia in the show with a task related to birds.

Regarding her career, she said that she did not get the right scripts for the movies and also confessed that maybe she did not work hard enough. She said that her Hindi is not good and she does not socialise much due to which her career suffered. Mahek said that she takes the blame for herself.

Regarding her breakup with Ashmit Patel, she mentioned that she does not blame anyone as she chose to walk away. She added that when you start living with someone for some time, then you get to know the real person. She felt that he was not right for her.

Post her break-up, she was supported by her family and friends. She went to Goa as she felt anxious staying in the same apartment. She stayed in Goa for a year during the lockdown and only came to Mumbai when necessary. The actress said that staying amidst nature and greenery was very calming and healing for her. She added that time heals everything. Mahek added that she likes to love and she is looking for falling in love again.

Regarding KKK 11, she said that she wants to be the winner and sees herself as a changed person. She also looks forward to making new friends.

Credits :Times of India

