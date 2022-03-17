Mahekk Chahal, Priyanka Chahar, Zain Imam & more express their excitement for Holi

Holi is one of the most extensively celebrated festival all over the country. It is the festival of colours, delicacies, dance and much more. TV celebrities also have a massive craze for the festival and celebrate with their friends and family. Some popular actors including Mahekk Chahal, Priyanka Chahar, Zain Imam, and other celebs expressed their excitement for the festival.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress, Radhika Muthukumar shared, “Holi is indeed one of the most beautiful festivals of our rich culture. I look forward to this day every year and nothing makes me happier than to celebrate this occasion with my family and close friends. I am looking to the special ‘Gujjias’ that we get to eat during the festival. This year we shall celebrate the festival on the sets of our show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and as we enjoy this day with our loved ones, I hope everyone stays safe and follows COVID-appropriate behaviour. On behalf of team ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, I wish everyone a very happy Holi!”

Mahekk Chahal from Naagin 6 said, “Holi brings immense joy and positivity and I enjoy this day with my loved ones every year, and I look forward to having a great time with them this year as well! I am glad that this year the festival has come in early for me as we begin the celebrations in our show ‘Naagin 6’. We all are having so much fun on the sets shooting Holi that the line between reel and real is just not there anymore. From my end, I will make sure that we take all safety measures during our celebration, and I hope everyone does it too. I wish everyone a very happy Holi!”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aka Tejo Sandhu of Udaariyaan shared, “Few occasions spread happiness and laughter and Holi is surely one of them for me! On this special day, people turn the page of negativity and mark the new chapter of their lives with beautiful colours and celebrations. While I would have celebrated the festival on a larger scale if I were Mumbai with my friends and family, but I am in Chandigarh shooting for ‘Udaariyaan’. To every person who is reading this, I wish you a very happy and safe Holi!”

Ankit Gupta aka Fateh Singh Veer of Udaariyaan also shared, “I have celebrated most of the festivals in Chandigarh for the past year as we are stationed here for the shoot of our show ‘Udaariyaan’ and this time too I will celebrate Holi with the cast and crew of the show who are like family to me now. While the celebrations have already begun on screen, all the cast members are equally excited to celebrate the festival offscreen too. Special delicacies for the festival have already started coming on the sets and the celebrations are in full swing! However, we shall ensure taking utmost care to keep everyone safe. I would also request all our fans to take good care of themselves and have a wonderful Holi!”

Surabhi Das from Nima Denzongpa shared, “Holi has the divine power to bring love and light into our lives even during the darkest of times. I remember from my childhood days how excited we used to be the night before Holi and have the time of our lives the following morning! I look forward to celebrating Holi this year in a quaint manner just like we have in the last couple of years. I will miss being at home, as I am shooting but I will play Holi on the sets of ‘Nima Denzongpa’ and apply organic ‘Gulaal’ to all my co-actors, who are now my extended family keeping all the COVID safety measures in mind. Happy Holi.”

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan’s Zain Imam said, “Holi is a festival that has been an integral part of our childhood. When I was younger, I loved playing with water balloons. I use only organic ‘gulal’ to play with colours with my friends and family as I am very cautious about celebrating the festival with safety. I am glad that on the sets of ‘Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan’ too we are using organic colours only to celebrate the festivals onscreen as well as off-screen. I would urge my fans to play Holi responsibly and respect the decision of the ones who don’t want to indulge in colours as this is also very important. I wish one and everyone a Happy and safe Holi!”



