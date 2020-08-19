Mahesh Shetty welcomes SC's decision for CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Let the truth prevail

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Mahesh Shetty took to his social media handle to praise and welcome the Supreme Court's judgement to transfer the late actor's death case to the CBI. Take a look at his post here.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has seen a major development, as the Supreme Court of India has finally transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s case, which witnessed a tug of war between the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police, will now be probed by the CBI. The late actor's family, friends, and fans have been requesting for CBI investigation in his case and seeking justice for him. This decision by the Apex Court has come as a ray of hope for people who have been seeking justice for Sushant's untimely and mysterious demise.

Mahesh Shetty, Sushant's best friend, has also praised SC's decision. He took to his social media handle to write a note expressing his trust and faith in the CBI and hoped to get justice for his late friend. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh wrote, 'I strongly welcome the Supreme Court's judgment for CBI inquiry in Sushant's case. It is time to put the speculations to rest and get justice. Let's have faith in the system and let the truth prevail.' The actor also used hashtags 'CBI for SSR' and 'Justice for Sushant'. He ended the post by writing Almight's name, 'Jai Shiv Shambhu.'

ALSO READ: Kamya Panjabi praises SC for transferring Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI: This is the first defeat of evil

Mahesh and Sushant shared screen space in Pavitra Rishta and had a warm bond since then. Ankita Lonkhande, Sushant's former girlfriend, who is also friends with Mahesh, hailed ailed SC’s verdict and expressed their happiness over the same. She tweeted, 'Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.'

Take a look at his Mahesh's post here:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×