Mahhi Vij is crying with happiness as daughter Tara calls her ‘Mumma’ for the first time; WATCH Video

Mahhi Vij, who has been enjoying motherhood these days, shared an adorable video of her daughter Tara wherein she was seen speaking the work ‘mumma’.

Being a mother is one of the best blessings for a woman. It is indeed the best phase of a woman’s life and Mahhi Vij is experiencing the same at the moment. The television actress welcomed her daughter in August 2019 and she has been on cloud nine ever since. The new mommy has been enjoying every bit of her motherhood journey and had also been sharing beautiful glimpses of her little princess Tara. However, her recent post about her daughter turned out to be very special for Mahhi after all, the little munchkin called her ‘mumma’ for the first time.

It was indeed an overwhelming moment for Mahhi who captured this golden moment on camera and shared it with her fans on Instagram. In the video, Tara was seen crying over something and then utter the word ‘mumma’. This happens to be the baby’s first word and mommy Mahhi is crying tears of happiness. Sharing the happiness, the diva wrote, “It’s a very emotional day for me. first word MUMMA al I cud do is cry with happiness. Tara u have made your mumma more stronger more courageous n more giving. I never knew how much my heart cud swell until the first time I heard ‘mumma’ love u to the end of forever.”

Take a look at Mahhi Vij’s adorable post about daughter Tara:

To note, Tara happens to be Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali’s first daughter. The couple welcomed this special joy after nine years of their wedding. Interestingly, Mahhi and Jay shared Tara’s first picture on the latter’s 35th birthday in December last year.

