Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali’s temporary cook arrested by Mumbai Police for giving death threats to the actress

Telly couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali filed a police complaint on June 29 after their domestic help allegedly threatened to kill them and their two-year-old daughter Tara. The cook, who was identified as Santosh Yadav (40), was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said. Santosh, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Juhu, had threatened to kill Mahhi’s family following a salary dispute.

A police official said, "The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court."

When contacted, Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Sanjay Latkar confirmed to mid-day.com about the arrest of the cook in the matter.

The Balika Vadhu star on Wednesday reportedly took to Twitter to post a series of tweets recounting her experience but later deleted them. She had alleged via a thread of tweets that a cook she and Jay hired just days ago was allegedly stealing from them. In another tweet she said that he threatened to stab her with a khanjar (dagger). Mahhi also wrote in one of her tweets, "Video is with me of him harassing me." She also wrote that she was scared for her and her daughter’s life. In futher tweet she said, the cook was caught by Jay and the police and leaving him on bail was risky for her family.

Mahhi Vij and Jay had got married in the year 2011. They welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.

