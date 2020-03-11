Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls for involving her daughter Tara Bhanushali; Says 'Shame on you people'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mahhi Vij has recently called out trolls for involving her daughter Tara Bhanushali's name in their comments. She has also challenged them to come face-to-face instead of backbiting.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable couples of Indian Telly Town. They are now the doting parents of a daughter, Tara. A few months back, both of them appeared together in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Being avid Bigg Boss followers, the power couple has recently appeared in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which they are seen giving their valuable advice to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

It is after the airing of this episode that Jay and Mahhi have been trolled by certain netizens on social media. This did not go well with the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress who has now slammed all the trolls especially for involving her daughter Tara Bhanushali in their comments. She has asked them not to involve her daughter in between such matters. The actress has also challenged the trolls to come face-to-face with her and stop backbiting. She quotes, “shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls.”

Check out Mahhi Vij’s tweet below:

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

If we go through the comments made by the fans, the one that involves Mahhi’s daughter Tara has been sent by a particular user who was not happy with the actress and her husband Jay for their non-supportive nature towards Paras. For the unversed, Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra got involved in a minor tiff over the latter’s comments about the female contenders of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

