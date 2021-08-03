Mahhi Vij pens an emotional note as her little angel turns two; Calls her ‘strong child of a strong mother’

It is the second birthday of the adorable daughter of the popular couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. The couple got married in the year 2011 secretly. They have been in a happy marriage and had their daughter Tara in 2019. It was the happiest day of their life and they often share pictures as well as videos on social media. On the special day, when their cute daughter turned two, the actress recently shared a picture on social media with a heartfelt post about how their daughter has given them so much happiness.

Mahhi Vij took to social media to express the value added to the life of the couple with the birth of their baby Tara. Then, she shared a lovely picture with Jay Bhanushali, Tara and herself. She looks gorgeous in her white dress and red lipstick. Her daughter looks adorable in pink frock and Jay Bhanushali can be seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans. There is a beautiful decoration with cake and balloons. Mahhi Vij wrote in the caption, “Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life.”

See post here:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are doting parents to Tara, who are always there for her and take care of her every need. The couple has also adopted two kids of their caretakers and love them.

Also read- Mother's Day Special: Mahhi Vij on media attention for Tara, raising her amidst Covid & having a baby 'late'