Mahhi Vij is a PROUD mother as daughter Tara becomes the 'youngest' baby influencer in India

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Bhanushali has become the youngest baby influencer in India. Here's what mommy Mahhi has to say about her little angel's achievement.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are on cloud nine, as their little princess Tara Bhanushali has become the 'youngest' baby influencer in India. Yes, you read that right! Jay and Mahhi's 13-month-old daughter is the youngest baby influencer in the country. Tara has an account on Instagram with a huge family of 133k people. Jay and Mahhi handle Tara's account and it is filled with adorable pictures of the little munchkin.

From Tara's birth story to her journey home from the hospital, the social media handle is covered with the little one's major milestones. Mahhi wanted her daughter to grow up with the love and blessings of everyone, and thus she decided to make Tara's Instagram handle. Sharing the story of creating Tara's Insta account, Mahhi said, 'I started Tara’s profile right after her birth when I opened her account and posted a picture of her which got massive engagement and love. Knowing that eventually, she will grow up and probably be in the public eye like Jay and me, I thought this to be the perfect time to have her page.

The proud mommy expressed her gratitude to all who have been showering their love on Tara and family. 'I am thankful to have her grow with the love and blessing of so many people. I am also excited for her to look back at all these memories we created for her when she is of age,' expressed Mahhi.

Revealing the happiness behind Tara being approached by brands at the little age of around one year, Mahhi shared, 'A lot of brands have approached her, there are still so many pending requests which I have to go through.

The proud mother expressed her sheer joy saying, 'It is startling that at such a young age she has already become a baby influencer. It was completely unplanned and I am so proud of her. I am grateful for everyone who follows her, loves her, and blesses her daily.

Take a look at Tara's pretty pictures here:

Mahhi and Jay had welcomed baby Tara in August last year. However, they had revealed their Tara's first picture on the eve of Christmas last year, which is December 25, 2019. They keep sharing glimpses of their fun-loving moments with her. The duo has also adopted their caretakers' kids, Khushi and Rajveer. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

