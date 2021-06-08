Mahhi Vij’s brother succumbs to COVID 19; Thanks Sonu Sood for helping him in getting treatment

Mahhi Vij lost her brother to COVID 19. The actress revealed in her post how Sonu Sood helped her family amid the tough times.

Television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are considered one of the most adorable couples. Their pictures always shell out love and positivity. Recently, in an unfortunate incident, actress Mahhi Vij lost her younger brother to COVID 19. She shared an emotional post on her Instagram on June 7 and informed her fans about the tragedy. In the post, she also thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for helping her brother get treatment during these tough times. The aSood had d the family in getting a bed in the hospital when he was tested COVID 19 positive.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you. Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help.’ She even thanked comedy queen Bharti Singh for keeping her brother happy while he was admitted to the hospital.

The actor also replied saying, ‘Wish could save him.. like you, I will also miss him always.’ He has been helping people a lot since last year when the pandemic first hit the country.

Celebrities also extended their condolences to the family. Suyyash Rai wrote, "Behen m sooo sorry." Meanwhile, Yuvika Chaudhary commented ‘RIP’. Kanchi Kaul motivated the actress to stay strong during these tough times. Mahhi Vij is best known for her role of Nakusha in the TV show Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

