Mahhi Vij says she & Jay Bhanushali ‘have not adopted’ Rajveer and Khushi: We were like a happy family

In a recent chat, Mahhi Vij spoke about not legally adopting foster children Rajveer and Khushi yet though the kids have stayed with them since birth. Read further to know what Mahhi said.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been taking care of their foster children Rajveer and Khushi since 2017. The caretaker’s children have been living with the couple since the time of their birth but they have not yet legally adopted the children. Mahhi and Jay have a biological daughter of their own called Tara. At the beginning of 2021, it was reported that Mahhi and Jay have abandoned their foster children since after the birth of Tara. Mahhi came out in the media and slammed the reports about not taking proper care of their foster children.

In a recent chat with Zoom, Mahhi spoke about the current family situation and her equation with the foster children. “We have not adopted them (Rajveer and Khushi). They have parents. The father is still working with us. They have a mother. It is just that they have stayed with us since the time they were born. They call me mumma and Jay dadda. We were all together. We were like a happy family. There is nothing like legal adoption. I do not know where that came from." Mahhi also mentioned that the children are now currently residing in their hometown considering that their grandfather said that it would be safer for them to be in their hometown in COVID.

In the month of March, Mahhi had released a statement on her Instagram account slamming the reports of abandoning their foster children. She wrote, “Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother.”

