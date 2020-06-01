Mahhi Vij shares an OLD photo with Sidharth Shukla from their KKK 7 after party; Calls him 'most generous'

Mahhi Vij recently took down her memory lane as she shared an adorable throwback picture with Sidharth Shukla from their meet up after Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Here's what she said about the handsome hunk.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the warmest celebrities you'll meet in the entertainment industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. The actor has been a part of the showbiz world for many years now and shares a great bond with many celebrities. And one of them is TV actress Mahhi Vij. Sidharth and Mahhi have a great equation, and recently the latter took down her memory lane to share an adorable picture with the handsome hunk. Well, she reminisced their Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 days and the fun they had in each other's company.

Mahhi took to her Twitter handle yesterday (May 31, 2020) to share a throwback picture with Sidharth from their KKK 7 after-party together and made some surprising revelations. Mahhi revealed that she only met Sidharth after the fear factor show, and also showered him with praises. Expressing her love for Sidharth, Mahhi wrote, 'My most generous one.' In the picture, Mahhi and Sidharth can be sharing a warm hug, as they pose for the camera. Both are smiling and seem in a jovial mood together.

Take a look at Mahhi's throwback picture with Sidharth here:

Throwback @sidharth_shukla the only person I met after fear https://t.co/ePsOVBcx9h most generous one pic.twitter.com/EDAqo0Zm99 — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 31, 2020

During Sidharth's stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Mahhi was in full support of him. In fact, she loves his bond with Shehnaaz Gill and is a huge shipper of SidNaaz. She loved their chemistry so much that whenever they fought on 's show, Mahhi used to feel disappointed and sad. Not only Sidharth, but Mahhi is very fond of Shehnaaz also and met the Punjabi after BB 13.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of both Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. While he beat Sana Saeed to lift the trophy of KKK 7, he defeated Asim Riaz to become the undisputed winner of BB 13. What are your thoughts on Mahhi's cute throwback picture with Sidharth? Are you missing Sidharth onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

