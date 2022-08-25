Mahhi Vij shares scary incident as her plane engine caught fire; Shares becoming numb and worrying about Tara

Mahhi Vij, a popular TV actress, shared a post on social media about her unusual experience after her Mumbai-bound flight faced a technical glitch at Goa airport. The Balika Vadhu actress was travelling with her daughter Tara Bhanushali and mother in the flight that developed a snag after the engine caught fire. The rescue team of the Indian Navy disembarked the passengers safely on Tuesday (August 23) afternoon.

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress shared a picture with her daughter as she expressed her relief over them being safe. Calling life unpredictable, she revealed that she was numb after she saw smoke near the flight's engine. She added that her mother was holding Tara's hand and praying for the safety of the passengers after the incident.

She shared in the captions, “Life is unpredictable Just a few seconds before take off… there was smoke near the engine..For the first time I just kept looking at my daughter and I was numb My mum was holding Tara s hand and al she kept doing is pray. Special thanks to the pilot and indigo for keeping us safe. Blessings work .. Tara is blessed thank you to each one of you.” She posted a picture along with her note on social media. Mahhi and her daughter can be seen making a goofy face while striking a pose for a selfie.

Adaa Khan, Bhumika Gurung, Aashka Goradia, Vinny Arora and other celebs have liked the post. Mahhi's fans flooded her Instagram DMs with their messages to ask her about her well-being. Earlier in the day, she informed her followers that she and Tara were safe.

Mahhi, who is married to Jay Bhanushali, welcomed her baby girl in August 2019. She recently hosted a grand bash to celebrate Tara's third birthday.

On the professional front, Mahhi was last seen on the small screen in Laal Ishq. She became a household name after playing the role of Nakusha opposite Mishal Raheja in Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

