Mahhi Vij shares throwback pic of her Christian wedding with Jay Bhanushali; Latter drops a hilarious comment

It is a very special and memorable day for the popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. The actress revealed the reason for it, with a throwback picture of her wedding. The stunning couple had got married with Christian customs on this day. The couple had a secret wedding in 2011 and 2014, they had another wedding in a church. Mahhi has shared the picture of that wedding.

In the picture shared by the actress, she is looking absolutely gorgeous in a white gown and Jay Bhanushali had sported a black formal suit. It was a secret wedding in Las Vegas and not many people attended the wedding. The actress wrote the date along with a heart to mark its importance in her life. Jay Bhanushali disclosed the significance of that date as he commented, “Yeh pehli Christian wedding thi jahan koi inviter nahi tha the longest kiss your bride moment because no one was there to stop it.”

See post here-

Numerous of their friends and fans wished them on their anniversary. Jaswir Kaur commented, “Wish you both a very Happy Anniversary”, Shubhi Ahuja commented, “Happy Anniversary”, Rema D’souza’s wife Lizelle Dsouza commented, “Happy anniversary guys”.

A fan commented, “Happy anniversary both of you stay happy and stay blessed always”, another said, “happy soul my favourite”, “Congratulations happy married anniversary”, “happy anniversary both of you”, etc.

The couple had a traditional marriage on 11th November in 2011

and the couple is proud parents of an adorable daughter, whom they named Tara.





