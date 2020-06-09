Mahhi Vij steals a kiss from her baby girl Tara and her reaction will melt your heart; See PHOTO

Mahhi Vij’s recent picture with daughter Tara is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

The coronavirus lockdown has been giving a tough time to people staying home and everyone has been yearning to get back to their usual life. However, this hasn’t been the case with Mahhi Vij, who has been grateful about getting a chance to spend quality time with her husband Jay Bhanushali and daughter Tara. The diva had welcomed her first child in August last year and has been enjoying her journey of motherhood. In fact, Mahhi often treats her fans with adorable pictures of her little princess.

However, her recent post with Tara has taken the internet by a storm for all the right reasons. Mahhi recently shared a picture of herself with Tara wherein she was seen stealing a kiss from her little munchkin. While the diva was showering all her love on Tara, the toddler expression has been winning hearts as she seems to be all surprised with this sudden dose of love. Mahhi had captioned the image as, “I’m proud of many things in my life.. but nothing beats being a mother #StolenKisses #MahhiVij #MotherHood #MomLife #ThankYou #LoveYouAll #MyKidsAreMyLife #HappyPlace #Grateful #MyBabyGirl #HugsAndKisses #BabyGirl #StaySafe #TakeCare @tarajaymahhi.”

Take a look at Mahhi Vij’s recent pic with daughter Tara:

Meanwhile, Mahhi, who is completely enjoying the lockdown with her family, stated that she hasn’t been missing anything during the quarantine break. In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, she stated, “I am honestly not craving to do anything in particular once this lockdown ends, because in my opinion, true happiness has been spending quality time with my entire family through this whole phase, which I would like to continue in the future as well. I can cook dishes like pasta, pizza and even bake cakes at home for the kids, so there's nothing that I have honestly been dying to step out for till date, and won't do so later as well.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij says 'True happiness has been spending quality time with family through the lockdown'

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×