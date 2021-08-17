Mahhi Vij surprises her parents by gifting them THIS unexpected present; Find Out

It is always a great feeling to make others happy, and if they are your parents, the excitement doubles. Well, Mahhi Vij got a chance to be happy and excited as she recently gifted her parents a flat. Yes! You heard that right. Mahhi went ahead and surprised her parents with a brand new house.

Mahhi Vij initially wanted to buy a car for herself but then decided to take a different route. Talking about this, she said, "Initially I was wanting to splurge on a car for myself, but then I thought why not do something different and more meaningful, and something which I can do for my parents and not for myself for a change. When one thinks of spending money, you automatically think of spending for yourself, but this time around, I thought of genuinely gifting something to the two people in my life who have given me more than my share of needs, which I am eternally grateful for.”

Mahhi Vij reveals that she wants to imbibe good qualities in her children and want to teach them to show gratitude and respect. She further adds that after becoming a mother, she realises the sacrifices her parents have made for her over the years. So more than giving back to her parents, she wanted to surprise them with these tokens of love.

Mahhi finally concluded by saying that In the long run, she would also want Tara to carry these qualities of respecting and being grateful to her parents for doing all that they have done for her. “This is my way of setting an example for her to follow,” she signs off.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij: An Inside view of their lively and humble abode