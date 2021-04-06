Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara doesn't want mommy to leave as she & hubby Jay come to drop her at airport

Jay Bhanushali has shared a cute video of his daughter Tara not letting her mother Mahhi Vij go as they come to see off the actress. The mother-daughter duo’s emotional goodbye has left the internet in tears

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo, who got hitched in 2010, welcomed their first child, baby girl Tara on August 21, 2019. Since then, they have been stealing hearts on social media by sharing adorable photos and videos of their little baby girl. Today, Jay and his daughter Tara were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they came to drop off his wife Mahhi Vij.

The actress is traveling to her hometown Delhi. However, the paparazzi captured an emotional moment between Mahhi and Tara. The Kayamath star also shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, “After almost 2 years of @tarajaymahhi coming in our life.. @mahhivij was traveling outdoor for shoot without the baby..today I realized mother is a mother and chahe Kitna bhi karlo father can't take mother place...tara cried a lot today #motherdaughter #mother #motherlove #babygirl #babylove #babiesofinstagram.” The video, that has gone viral and is winning the hearts, shows Tara crying as she doesn't want mommy to leave her. Seeing her tears, Mahhi also gets emotional and went back to the car and kissed Tara. Soon, Mahhi also could not control her tears. She opened the car's door and held her baby girl in her arms. After Tara was pacified, she left.

Reacting to Jay’s video, many of his friends from the industry called it cute. Charlie Chauhan commented, “yarrr soooo sooo cute.” In 2017, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, and decided to raise them as their own.

