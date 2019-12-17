Mahhi Vij's pens an emotional note for adopted daughter Khushi on her birthday; View Post

Mahhi Vij is celebrating her adopted daughter Khushi's birthday today. She took to her Instagram to post a cute boomerang video and also wrote an emotional note on the occasion.

Mahhi Vij is celebrating her adopted daughter Khushi's birthday today. She took to her Instagram to post a cute boomerang video and also wrote an emotional note on the occasion. She wrote, "Wasn’t it yesterday that u were a baby in my arms?i looked at your precious face n wondered where life would take you. Today, I look at the person you have become caring humble loving strong... n I realise that the dreams I held in my heart for you are alive in ur beautiful spirit my pride my strength n my weakness I love you with al my heart Happy Birthday @iamkhushiray." For the unversed, before welcoming their first biological kid Tara, Mahhi and Jay had adopted two kids, Khushi and Rajveer.

Their Instagram's several posts are a testament to the fact that Mahhi and Jay never miss any opportunity to make Khushi and Rajveer loved. A few days back, Mahhi had posted another adorble picture of herself with her two daughters. She captioned the same as, "When your prayers are answered God gives you the best gift called daughter I feel blessed to be a mother of two beautiful daughters @iamkhushiray @tarajaybhanushali."

Last year, the couple was trolled for bringing their adopted kids in front of paparazzi. To which Mahhi had said, "It absolutely doesn't bother me. Such haters really need to get some positivity in their lives. Over social media, things aren't under ones control and can't alter or filter the hatred or love. I just feel that these people who have been on a spree in passing mean comments against my way of dealing with my kids, feel better when they spread negativity."

