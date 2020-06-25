Mahika Sharma on Bigg Boss 13: Glad I didn't do it as my friend Sidharth Shukla took away all votes

Ramayan fame Mahika Sharma has stated that she is glad about not being a part of Bigg Boss 13. She further cites the reason behind the same. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 proved to be one of the most successful seasons of the reality show and now, fans have already begun rooting for the fourteenth season. Not only that but speculations about the contestants who will be a part of the new season have also begun now. Among others whose names are being speculated by everyone for taking part in the reality show is Mahika Sharma who is known for her stint in shows like FIR and Ramayan.

According to sources, the makers of Bigg Boss have been trying to bring the actress on board for the past two years. However, on being asked about the same, Mahika has told a media portal that it’s too early for her to talk about the show and that she is not sure about it. Ask her about Bigg Boss 13, the actress says that she is glad about not participating in the show as her friend Sidharth Shukla took away all the votes!

Talking about Mahika, she is currently stuck in London amidst the COVID-19 crisis that has adversely affected the entire world. The actress has also revealed in one of her interviews that she is not keen to return to India anytime soon. Citing the reason behind the same, Mahika had stated that she is extremely conscious about her health. As per her statement, London is safer as compared to India and hence she has decided to stay there for the time being.

Credits :Times of India

