Mahika Sharma is elated as CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Feeling the sense of our first victory

Mahika Sharma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like F.I.R and Ramayan, expressed her happiness as the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.
35453 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 06:18 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's case got a massive development yesterday as the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the late actor's death case. The decision by the Apex Court was hailed by Sushant's family, friends, colleagues, and fans, who have been seeking justice for him. From Hina Khan to Arjun Bijlani, many actors from the Indian Television industry praised the SC for transferring the case to CBI for probe and hoped that the truth behind Sushant's mysterious demise will come out soon. 

Mahika Sharma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like F.I.R and Ramayan, also shared her joy about CBI finally taking over Sushant's death case. Praising the SC, Mahika revealed that the Apex Court of India has given a fine example that Human security is of utmost importance in the country. 'I am feeling the sense of our first victory after SC directed late Sushant's death case to the CBI. It was a question over human security in India, and after SC's decision it is proved that apart from all the political debates,  human security is most important in our country,' stated Mahika. 

Remembering and recalling memories with his good friend Sushant, Mahika expressed that she'll miss him a lot. 'He used to love eating pani puri. Whenever we moved out for drive we use to enjoy street food, it was always fun spending time with him. However, since the last one and half years, we were caught up in our own lives and busy schedules,' shared the Mardaani actress. She further revealed that she had last shared her greetings with Sushant on Holi. Mahika reiterated, 'We shared our last greetings only on Holi. He is very much alive infront of my eyes. Still I wish if I ping or ring him, he shall reply me back."

The actress also showed her distrust in the Mumbai police and said that she is baffled about the security system in a city like Mumbai. 'I do trust Mumbai Police. And I feel that mere dost k saath kuch galat na hua ho. And if hua hoga I'm very much confused about the system, after looking at this incident. Mumbai is a place where people belonging to different parts of the country and also outside come to fulfill their dreams and achieve success. But again, Mumbai should also value us as we colour the city with our talents,' Mahika signed off. 

