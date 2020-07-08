Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra feature in another song after Hashtag Love Soniyea? Duo drops major HINT

Bigg Boss 13 duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's latest social media conversation has left everyone wondering if they are all set to join hands for one more music video after Hashtag Love Soniyea. Here's what happened.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been making headlines ever since their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though they entered the 'tedha season' as individuals, they formed a great bond, and came out as a jodi, lovingly called by fans as 'PaHira.' From their cute nok-jhoks to their romance, the two captured millions of hearts. Though speculations of their relationship have been doing rounds, Paras and Mahira are busy giving everyone friendship goals. Today, they are touted to be one of the cutest onscreen pairs.

Right after BB 13, the duo featured in their first song together, 'Baarish,' and after receiving an overwhelming response, there is no stopping them. Recently, Paras and Mahira's second song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' released. And now looks like they jodi is all set to make a feature in another video together. Yes, Paras and Mahira may star opposite in each other in another song soon, which will be their third collaboration. How do we know? Well, the duo dropped some major hints about their upcoming song during a social media banter recently.

Yesterday, Mahira took to her Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of herself, dressed in a multi-colour dress. As usual, she looked gorgeous and captioned it as, 'Every chance u get, shine.' While Paras commenting on Mahira's photos is not uncommon, but this time what he commented grabbed many eyeballs. He did not compliment her as expected by PaHira fans, but wrote, 'Look reveal kardi. (You revealed the look!).'

Paras' comment left everyone perplexed, and fans started asking which look and for what. A while later, Mahira replied, 'Apne song ki toh nahi ki naa.' (But not of our song naa!, meaning - I haven't revealed the look of our song, right!). Paras and Mahira's banter made people wonder if they are they are going to join hands for another music video, and surprise fans. Well, even we're thinking the same.

Take a look at Mahira and Paras' social media chat here:

Well, this is surely a major hint dropped by Paras and Mahira. And if they do come up with their third song, PaHira fans are only going to be overwhelmed. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×