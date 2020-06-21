Mahira Sharma celebrates her mother's birthday with Paras Chhabra at home and it is all things fun; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma recently celebrated her mother Saniya Sharma's birthday at home, and her 'good friend' Paras Chhabra was the special guest at the quaint birthday party. The pictures and videos of the trio's masti is doing rounds on social media. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma is extremely close to her mother Saniya Sharma, and this fact is not hidden from anyone. The mother-daughter duo is more like friends, and their chemistry was visible when Mahira's mom entered the Bigg Boss 13 house during the family week. Today (June 12) is a special day for Mahira, because it is her mommy's birthday. Yes, Mahira's mom turns a year older today, and the actress is doing all that she can to make her mother feel extra special and loved.

As we all know, stepping out for a party is not an option owing to the Coronavirus crisis. So the beautiful actress decided to make her mother's birthday special at her home only. She decided to get some yummy cakes and throw a quaint 'Happy birthday party' at her house itself. The party was all things fun, but the highlight was a special person's presence at Mahira's mom's birthday celebration. Can you guess, who we are talking about? Well, it is none other than Mahira's 'good friend' Paras Chhabra. Yes, you read that right! Paras was present to ring in Mahira's mother's birthday with some yummy-licious cakes at their apartment.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma poses for cute PHOTOS as she relaxes at home; Paras Chhabra drops a flirty comment

The pictures and videos of Paras, Mahira, and her mom's happy and small celebration are doing rounds on social media now. In the pictures, Mahira's mom cutting a delicious cake as she wishes for a better tomorrow. In a video, Paras is seen feeding a piece of cake to Saniya Sharma, and being the mischievous guy that he is, he quickly smears the cake on her face. Yes, he rubs the cake on Mahira's mom's face, and says, 'Yeh toh banta hai' (this is justified today).

Mahira also seconds Paras' thoughts. The trio was seen having a gala time, and Mahira had turned the photographer this time. Well, it clearly shows that Paras shares a warm bond with not only Mahira but also her mommy dearest, and he is a part of their family now.

Take a look at Mahira's mom's birthday celebration here:

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira aka Pahira are gearing up for their second music video Hashtag Love Soniyea, which will drop in soon. Fans are excited to see them together after Baarish. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma dances to a peppy song from Salman Khan's film; Paras Chhabra calls it 'Superb'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×