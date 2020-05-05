Mahira Sharma channel her inner Kareena Kapoor as she grooves to Bole Chudiya with Paras Chhabra; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma dropped in a sweet surprise for all Pahira fans amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's jodi was one of the hit jodi's of Bigg Boss 13. Their friendship blossomed inside the BB 13 house, and still share a warm bond. Yes, while many thought they would fall apart after the show, it did not happen. In fact, their bond just grew stronger and became better. They share a great camaraderie and many even think that something is brewing between them. However, the two have always maintained the 'just good friends' tag.

Well, whatever maybe their relationship status, fans love to see them together. And recently, Paras and Mahira decided to treat all #Pahira lovers with a sweet surprise. The duo came together for a special video, wherein the two were seen grooving to a song. But, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the two shot the video at their own house, following the social distancing rules. The video was shared by Mahira on her Instagram handle, and she wrote that the video is for all Pahira fans.

In the video, the duo can be seen grooving to Bole Chudiya from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Mahira looks beautiful in black kurti and white dupatta, Paras looks handsome in a green and white striped shirt. Their expressions are too cute to handle. While they are far from each other, their chemistry is still evident, and it is surely a feast for all Pahira followers.

The duet video sure left everyone awestruck. And we guess the song was chosen by the Kundali Bhagya actress as we all know is a die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and she definitely nailed it with her expressions. Paras also complimented Mahira perfectly. Well, this surely comes as a breath of fresh air amidst the stay-at-home phase.

Paras and Mahira will also be seen sharing screen space in a Punjabi movie. The shooting of the film will begin after the lockdown ends. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section.

