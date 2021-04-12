Mahira Sharma to collaborate with Paras Chhabra once again for Amaal Mallik’s next? Here’s what we know

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s equation has always been the talk of the town and if the reports that the rumoured couple will be collaborating once again for a song.

Mahira Sharma has been a household name ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. While the actress was among the strong contestants of the popular reality show, she also made the headlines for her equation with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. In fact, there have been reports that the duo has been dating each other and their chemistry often leaves every in awe. This isn’t all. Mahira and Paras have also collaborated for several songs post BB13 and their onscreen equation always set the screens on fire.

While it is always a treat to watch Paras and Mahira in one frame, there have been reports that the rumoured love birds will be collaborating once again. According to sources, the duo will be seen in Amaal Mallik’s upcoming number. "The trio is in Dubai, and is gearing up to make an amazing single! The song will be starring Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, and the song is of Amaal Mallik! This is the first time that the trio is coming together, and the song seems really promising”, a source was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Mahira has admitted that her life has changed post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Not just she has been getting several interesting projects, he also a close friend in Paras and their bond it going strong with every passing day. While there have been rumours has about their love affair, however, the two have always maintained to be best of friends and emphasised that the rumours never affect their bond.

