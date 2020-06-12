Mahira Sharma dances to a peppy song from Salman Khan's film; Paras Chhabra calls it 'Superb'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma recently flaunted her dancing skills on a foot-tapping number from Salman Khan's movie, and 'good friend' Paras Chhabra was left awestruck by it. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma Sharma needs no special introduction now. The beautiful actress won many hearts with her 'bindaas yet cute' andaaz in Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the BB 13 house, Mahira had been a part of several popular TV shows, but the fame she gained from her stint in the controversial show is unmatchable. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media, and her fans keep a close tab on anything and everything that the actress is up to.

The Kundali Bhagya actress also knows how to keep her fans entertained and never misses out on any chance to keep them engaged. From sharing pictures to making funny videos, the diva does it all to keep everyone happy. We all know Mahira is an amazing actress, and we've seen her acting chops and performance in various TV shows. But, there's something else that the actress is extremely good at. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about 'dancing.' Mahira is a fabulous dancer, and she has given us glimpses of her amazing talent multiple times on social media as well as inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Recently, Mahira took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with one of her dance videos and it is just awe-inspiring. In the video, Mahira is seen grooving to a peppy track from one of 's recent movies. Can you guess which song it is? Well, it is none other than, 'Me Bawli Hun Teri ' from Loveyatri, released in 2018. The movie was produced by Salman Khan, while it starred Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The song is a massive hit among the audience and has got many grooving to its tunes.

Talking about Mahira's dance on the peppy track, we must say she nailed it. From her moves to her thumkas, everything was just on point. She was completely in sync with the music and the beats. With this video is it proved, Mahira is a graceful dancer and also knows how to keep the expressions intact while focussing on the moves. Dressed in casuals, Mahira looks beautiful, while her expressions are just adorable. Mahira's dance video grabbed many eyeballs, and her fans went gaga over her moves. They showered her with praises and compliments for her fantastic skills.

Not only fans but Mahira also received a special compliment from someone extremely close to her. Yes, we're talking about Mahira's best buddy Paras Chhabra. Mahira and Paras are often seen getting into social media banter, and after watching Mahira's moves, Paras was bound to comment. He praised her and wrote, 'Superb.' Yes, Paras was awestruck by Mahira's dance. Even Mahira's former Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya aka Preeta was all hearts for her dancing performance.

Take a look at Mahira's dance video here:

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are gearing up for their second music video together 'Hashtag Love Soniyea,' after Baarish. What are your thoughts about Mahira's dance? Didn't she just nail it? Do you also want to wear your dancing shoes after this? Are you excited to see Pahira's chemistry in the upcoming song? Let us know in the comment section below.

