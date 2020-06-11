Mahira Sharma dolls up in a traditional green attire; Rashami Desai showers love and calls her 'golu'

Mahira Sharma recently flaunted her 'desi look' as she dolled up in a beautiful green ethnic attire. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Rashami Desai and former Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya dropped in some sweet comments. Check them out.

When you think of the catfights of Bigg Boss 13, and Mahira Sharma's spats are sure to come to your mind. The two were good friends at the start fo the show, however, things turned sour and they indulged in many brawls throughout the show. But, the BB 13 is over, and so are their differences. Yes, Rashami and Mahira are 'good friends' now, and have forgotten all the fights that happened in the BB 13 house. Well, it's only fair as it was a game and the tension built up each passing day. Now, the two beautiful actresses share a warm equation and are often seen engaging in some cute and loving social media banter.

This is exactly what happened recently when Mahira Sharma posted a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Mahira was seen dolled up in an appealing traditional green attire and looked oh-so-gorgeous. With light makeup, hair tied-up, and the dupatta over the head, Mahira looked like ethereal. With this picture Mahira proved the quote, 'Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.' While there were several embellishments on the dress, it was Mahira's face that shined brighter and make the photo look enchanting.

Within moments of the actress posting this ethereal picture, her comment section was bombarded with compliments. While everyone was hoping for her 'best friend' Paras Chhabra to drop it comment, surprisingly it was Mahira's BB 13 co-contestant and good friend Rahsami Desai who left her one of the sweetest compliment. Yes, Rashami couldn't stop herself from not commenting and showered love on Mahira. She wrote, 'Olleeeee goluuuuu,' with multiple heart emojis. Well, Rashami's sweet gesture surely melted many hearts, and the actresses fans went gaga over their bond.

Not only Rashami but Mahira's former Kundali Bhagya co-star Sharddha Arya also was left awestruck by Mahira's beauty in the picture and left a comment. She commented with an emoji which meant hot.

Take a look at Mahira's picture here:

Meanwhile, Mahira is prepping up for her upcoming song with Paras Chhabra titled 'Hashtag Love Soniyea'. This is PaHira's second music video together after Baarish. On the other hand, Rashami was last seen in Naagin 4 and is now enjoying her quarantine time at home. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy with Mahira and Rashami's friendship? Do you want the two actresses to share screen space? Let us know in the comment section below.

