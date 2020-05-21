Mahira Sharma gets talking on being accused of buying Shehnaaz Gill's fan pages, to approach cybercrime cell

It looks like Mahira Sharma is now tired of all the trolling from Shehnaaz Gill fans and so, she has decided to take the next necessary step in order to keep up with the harassment. Here's what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be one of the most popular as well as talked about seasons of the show so far. However, it also attracted a lot of controversies outside the house due to the fights that happened while contestants were at home. And one such duo that seemed to did not get along very well is that of Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. The two haven't been the best of friends while on the show, and as it turns out, some of Shehnaaz's fans have accused Mahira of having bought Shehnaaz's fan pages.

Mahira, spoke about it recently and said how it started a couple of days ago and she learned about it via social media. She added how they have no news to substantiate their claims and she is left wondering why would she do something like this. She also revealed how she is being purposely trolled and that is such a bizarre claim. She also added how someone else's fans will not start liking her over their favourite celebrities and she also added how she is happy with her fans and they don't troll or abuse anymore. She also said how she does not want such fans who abuse and troll others.

Mahira also added how Shehnaaz and her don't have issues and though they met on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, they never spoke to each other and said how she has always spoken well about her, including her video with Sidharth Shukla. She says that she is focusing on her work rather than talk about others and that she expects fans to maintain the decorum on social media as that reflects on the celebrity they cheer for. She further stated how Shehnaaz has worked hard to reach where she is today and one is tarnishing her reputation by trolling someone else too.

She also told how she plans to approach the cybercrime cell as she does not want fans to fight anymore and given how Shehnaaz's fans have been trolling her ever since Bigg Boss. She added how real fans won't do it and it is the fake one doing it because one can know how genuine they are by reading their comments and posts. she also said how while none of the trolling or comments has stopped, they have also been targeting her family and so, she will have to take actions as it has been traumatising for her mother as well as her. She also questioned why is it that only Shehnaaz's fans tell things to everybody, including Devoleena, Rashami. She also gave an example of her fight with Asim Riaz and how his fans never crossed the line, or for that matter, any other contestant's fans either.

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×